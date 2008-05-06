Are GTA Sales Disappointing Already? (TTWO)

Are sales of GTA IV, Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) much-hyped game, not living up to expectations?



The game went on sale last Tuesday, amid a lot of breathless hype. But the market doesn’t share the enthusiasm shared by gamers and game reviewers: TTWO is trading at just below $26. That’s down about 1% for the day, and down 3% from where it opened Tuesday morning.

Take-Two could cheer investors up by releasing sales stats — last fall, Microsoft (MSFT) was handing out sales data within two days of Halo 3’s release — but so far management has been mum.

Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter can’t figure it out. “No sales numbers yet, again baffling,” he tells us via e-mail: “One would think Take-Two wants to brag, but apparently that’s not the case.”

So what’s happening? You got us. The only thing we do know: Take-Two management doesn’t just need to see good numbers out of GTA — it needs to see fantastic numbers. Or else it’s going to have a very hard time defending its decision to turn down Electronic Arts’ (ERTS) $2 billion offer.

