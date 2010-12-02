Is Jon Gruden Meeting With Miami To Get More Money Out Of Jerry Jones?

The number of reports linking Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden to the Miami Hurricanes continue to mount.



And so far, only the usually reliable Peter King has denounced the rumour. And when Peter King spells out “period” that is about as legit as it gets.

But if Gruden is not going to Miami, then why are so many people so certain that it is going to happen?

Well, Gruden may have met with Miami officials this morning. CaneSport has a source that says it is just a matter of working out the final details. And the Sun-Sentinel said Gruden as the next head coach at Miami “definitely still is in play.” And ESPN 1040 reported yesterday that talks “are still progressing” and that Gruden’s brother Jay, would serve as offensive coordinator.

Maybe Chucky really wants a shot at coaching a potential big-time college program. Or more likely, he is just setting himself up for a bigger payday where he is more comfortable: The NFL.

The Cowboys are without a head coach for the 2011 season, and Gruden and Jerry Jones seem like a match made in heaven. And there are rumblings that Jones is in need of making a big coaching splash as a lot of his new stadium’s season tickets and suite renewals are up this offseason.

There is also Gruden, who seems more suited for the NFL. He is a well-known workaholic as a coach. And his all-out dedication to coaching doesn’t seem suited for all the other PR shenanigans a big-time college coach is required to put up with.

The Miami rumour is certainly a juicy one. But it is also one that just doesn’t seem to fit.

