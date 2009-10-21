Google Voice Back Up After Outage

Update: Google says the issue has been resolved.

Original: A few of the good folk on Twitter who use Google Voice are freaking out, because Voice appears to be down.

Is anyone else experiencing problems? We’ve sent an email to Google to find what’s going on, and will update when we hear anything.

If there is an outage, this is more embarassing than the Gmail failures from a few months ago because Google’s competition — the phone company — rarely if ever has outages.

Here’s a sample of the freak out:

Patrick Healy: Is google voice down? I can’t seem to connect from my desktop.

ShawnJRoberts: @ScubaSteve44s think google voice may be down

Ian_TWL: Google Voice is down for me, won’t let me dial out from my Google number or log in with my GV Mobile iPod app.

Engelwood: Google voice down for anybody else?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.