Is Google Voice Bad News For Google Android?

Yesterday, Google (GOOG) announced its latest product aimed at disrupting the telecom industry: A bunch of Internet phone and messaging services called Google Voice, a Googly remix of GrandCentral, a startup it bought in 2007. Will it get in the way of another one of its telecom businesses — its Android mobile operating system?



So far, Google hasn’t had much luck getting the two most important U.S. phone companies — Verizon Wireless or AT&T — to sell Android phones. Instead, two smaller carriers — T-Mobile and Sprint Nextel — are the only ones who’ve pledged to sell Google phones. T-Mobile’s first Android phone, the G1, hasn’t blown the roof off sales. And Sprint still hasn’t offered an Android phone, only promising to sell one someday.

Google Voice isn’t the worst news for carriers — it still forces you to use your phone, and arguably makes it easier to use your home phone and mobile phone. But it also allows you to make U.S. calls for free, skirting long-distance fees (if you still have to pay those). And like eBay’s (EBAY) Skype, it sells international calls for cheaper than phone companies would like to sell it.

To repeat, this still requires that you subscribe to mobile phone (or home phone) service, and use the minutes that you’re buying from your carrier. It might even increase your mobile phone usage. But it also runs parts of the business around the phone company — parts of the business that the phone companies still want to run themselves. And as phone carriers are some of the most defensive companies we know, we can’t imagine they’re thrilled about that. (U.K. mobile operators O2 and Orange are supposedly “furious” with Nokia’s plans to include Skype on new phones, for example.)

Will that mean less support for Android? We’ll see. We think AT&T and Verizon will still eventually sell Android-based phones if consumers push them hard enough. But we can’t imagine that Google Voice is building the company any goodwill with phone companies, which will be overwhelmingly influential — in the U.S., at least — on Android’s eventual success or failure.

