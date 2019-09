Back in 2004, Eric E. Schmidt, then Google’s chief executive, proclaimed, “We’re not going into the phone business, but we’re going to make sure Google is on those phones.”



Less than a year later, however, Google did the opposite.

Click here to continue reading at the New York Times…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.