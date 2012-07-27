Google Talk Is Back*

Photo: Flickr/sffoghorn

Google Talk is down. As of 8:50 a.m. Eastern, the Google App status website says:



“Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 7/26/12 9:50 AM with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience.”

The issues were reported as early as 6:50 a.m Eastern this morning.

We’re also seeing a lot of complaints on Twitter. So no, it’s not just you.

*Update — Google just reported at 10:50 a.m.:

“Google Talk service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.”

Update 2 — Google reported at 11:25 a.m.:

The problem with Google Talk should be resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better. If you are still experiencing an issue, please contact us via the Google Help centre.

