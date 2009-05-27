- Is Google SkyNet? In A Word: Yes [FastCompany]
- Now Twitter is bad for newspapers, too [Miami Herald]
- Spending on ads inside of video games will reach $1 billion by 2014 [DMW Daily]
- Mock-ups of the the fifth-generation iPod nano [iLounge]
- People over 55 are quitting Facebook [Inside Facebook]
- Facebook wants to hire a “Manager, Payment Systems” [Inside Facebook]
- The Twitter founders favourite tweets [Valleywag]
- Topsy is a Twitter search engine based on re-tweets [TechCrunch]
- A sneak peak at Yahoo’s new homepage [SEL]
- Tech employment shrinks again [epicentre]
- Yahoo’s head of video quits [NewTeeVee]
- A cheaper Nintendo Wii isn’t coming [WSJ]
- Trend: Magazines selling iPhone apps [PaidContent]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.