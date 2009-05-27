Is Google SkyNet? In A Word: Yes

Nicholas Carlson
  • Is Google SkyNet? In A Word: Yes [FastCompany]
  • Now Twitter is bad for newspapers, too [Miami Herald]
  • Spending on ads inside of video games will reach $1 billion by 2014 [DMW Daily]
  • Mock-ups of the the fifth-generation iPod nano [iLounge]
  • People over 55 are quitting Facebook [Inside Facebook]
  • Facebook wants to hire a “Manager, Payment Systems” [Inside Facebook]
  • The Twitter founders favourite tweets [Valleywag]
  • Topsy is a Twitter search engine based on re-tweets [TechCrunch]
  • A sneak peak at Yahoo’s new homepage [SEL]
  • Tech employment shrinks again [epicentre]
  • Yahoo’s head of video quits [NewTeeVee]
  • A cheaper Nintendo Wii isn’t coming [WSJ]
  • Trend: Magazines selling iPhone apps [PaidContent]

