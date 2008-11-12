Is Google's G1 Cheaper To Make Than The iPhone? Maybe

Google’s (GOOG) G1 smartphone is not only cheaper than Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone to buy (at $179 vs $199/$299), it might also be cheaper to make.



That’s the latest from research firm iSuppli, who puts a build cost of $143.89 on the G1 — based on a theoretical teardown, based on the phone’s features. Compare that to iSuppli’s June estimate that it costs $173 to build an iPhone 3G.

But it’s not quite an apples-to-apples comparison: The cost-to-build for the iPhone 3G has probably dropped in the months since iSuppli’s last fantasy teardown as components got cheaper. (Note: The iPhone also comes with 8 or 16 gigabytes of built-in storage; the G1 comes bundled with 1 gigabyte of memory, via a removable memory card, which isn’t calculated into this build estimate. That can’t cost more than a few dollars, though.)

So even though iSuppli is pegging the G1 at about $30 cheaper to build than Apple’s phone, we don’t know which phone actually costs less.

