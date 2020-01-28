Google Drive suffered an outage Monday morning that affected Docs, Sheets, and Slides users

Screenshot/Downdetector Web-outage site Downdetector reported a spike in issues with Google Docs on Monday morning.

Google Drive suffered an outage on Monday, the company confirmed. People running into issues accessing Google services including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides reported problems on social media and website-outage tracker DownDetector.

Users attempting to access documents online were prompted with an error message that read: “Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes.”

Downdetector showed a spike in outage reports, primarily from users in the United States, beginning around 10 a.m. PST, which Google confirmed via its “G Suite Status Dashboard.”

Screenshot/Downdetector Downdetector showed a spike in outage reports for Google Docs beginning around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The dashboard indicated that the issues had been resolved and service was restored as of 10:46 a.m. PST.

“The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” the company said.

This is the second Google Drive outage in less than a week,according to Downdetector.

Business Insider has reached out to Google for more information about whether the two outages are connected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.