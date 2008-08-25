Is Google Cutting Back On The Free Food?

Google’s famous for giving its employees free meals – breakfast lunch and dinner – but dinner may be coming off the table, Valleywag reports.



A Google employee tipster tells the site that the company is getting rid of dinner, the roving tea trolleys, and the afternoon snack; employees will supposedly be told about the changes tomorrow. If the company does, they could save a chunk of that estimated $72 million they spend per year on the free food, but it would be a PR fiasco.

Even after cutbacks, Google’s free grub would still be head and shoulders above the fare offered at most companies, since most companies don’t offer any free food, period. But the easiest way to rile a work force is to take away a perk.

We’ve yet to find an employee who can confirm the change. But we’re happy to take tips, anonymous or otherwise.

UPDATE: A commenter on the original Valleywag post says that dinner has indeed been cancelled — but only at one building in Mt. View, for reasons unknown. We’ll let you know as we find out more.

