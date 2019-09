With the bubbly action in various commodities, the exchanges have been tightening things a bit by upping margin requirements. Last week the CME upped margin requirements for silver and palladium.



It looks like they just upped them for gold and gold futures are sub-$1360.

The CME memo is below (via Slim Beleggen).

Chadv10-465



