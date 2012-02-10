Not Every Kind Of Exponential Growth Is A Bubble

February 9th, 2012

Santiago, Chile



After more than a decade of year-over-year appreciation, many people are wondering if gold is just another bubble waiting to burst. No commodity or asset class in our historical record has ever shown such long-term growth, and consequently the “B-word” is being tossed around regularly in financial media.

But is that all a bubble is– simply meteoric growth, seemingly with no end in sight? If so, let’s examine some other ‘bubbles’ in our society.

1) Number of people renouncing US citizenship: Four years of exponential growth. [Source: Bloomberg / IRS]

2008: 146

2009: 742

2010: 1534

2011: 2048 (estimate)

2) Number of Facebook users: Eight years of viral growth. [Source: Facebook]

August 26, 2008: 100 million

April 8, 2009: 200 million

September 15, 2009: 300 million

February 5, 2010: 400 million

July 21, 2010: 500 million

January 5, 2011: 600 million

May 30, 2011: 700 million

September 22, 2011: 800 million

February 4, 2012: 845 million

3) Number of Americans on Foodstamps: A disturbing, tragic long-term growth trend. [Source: USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program]

2007: 26.3 million

2008: 28.2 million

2009: 33.5 million

2010: 40.3 million

2011: 44.7 million

4) Number of FBI/NICS background checks to obtain a firearm in the United States: Eight years of consistent growth. And baby, we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. [Source: FBI]

2004: 8.69 million

2005: 8.95 million

2006: 10.04 million

2007: 11.18 million

2008: 12.70 million

2009: 14.03 million

2010: 14.41 million

2011: 16.45 million

5) Number of requests the US government made for Google user data: 4 straight reporting periods of astounding growth. [Source: Google]

6-months ending 12/31/2009: 3,580

6-months ending 6/30/2010: 4,287

6-months ending 12/31/2010: 4,601

6-months ending 6/30/2011: 5,950

6) US federal government budget outlays: a never-ending growth trend of out-of-control spending. [Source: CBO, OMB]

2000 budget: $1.9 trillion

2001 budget: $2.0 trillion

2002 budget: $2.2 trillion

2003 budget: $2.2 trillion

2004 budget: $2.3 trillion

2005 budget: $2.4 trillion

2006 budget: $2.7 trillion

2007 budget: $2.8 trillion

2008 budget: $2.9 trillion

2009 budget: $3.1 trillion

2010 budget: $3.6 trillion

2011 budget: $3.8 trillion

7) And last but not least, US monetary base as of January 1st each year [Source: St. Louis Fed]

2001: $ 616.7 billion

2002: $ 673.7 billion

2003: $ 719.6 billion

2004: $ 756.8 billion

2005: $ 793.8 billion

2006: $ 825.2 billion

2007: $ 843.5 billion

2008: $ 851.4 billion

2009: $1,730.2 billion

2010: $2,010.1 billion

2011: $2,057.1 billion

2012: $2,647.7 billion

Ultimately, a bubble isn’t something whose price keeps going up. It’s something that is steadily expanding, supported by nothing but hot air.

The exponential growth in Facebook users (or other digital platforms like Skype, Angry Birds, etc.) is underpinned by perceived value… not hot air. The growth in FBI background checks and firearm sales is underpinned by legitimate consumer demand, not phony speculation.

The growth rates in US citizenship renunciants and US government Google user requests are equally underpinned by a legitimate (though unfortunate) trend of declining liberty. This is certainly not hot air.

The value of gold is as an anti-currency– a rejection of the fiat system in favour of something more tangible that cannot be conjured out of thin air. This is not a bubble. It’s a simple causality. And as long as the trends in #6 and #7 above hold, a continued rise in the gold price is supported.

Read more posts on Sovereign Man »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.