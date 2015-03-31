There's a problem with Gmail right now

If you’re experiencing issues with your Gmail account, you’re not alone.

Google announced on Monday that it was “aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users,” according to its Google Apps Status page. While those affected are still able to access their Gmail accounts, Google notes that some are seeing “error messages” and “unexpected behaviour.”

Google is working on fixing the issue, and has promised an update by 12:15 pm EST “detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.