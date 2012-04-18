Photo: ZDNet via YouTube

Gmail is down.Users who access the web-based version of Gmail are getting “500 server” errors.



It’s working fine for us though. (Business Insider uses Google Apps email and everything else).

But the reports of outages are flooding our Twitter feed right now. The official Gmail Twitter account just tweeted that it’s aware of the problem and is looking into a fix.

Are you having Gmail problems? Let us know in the comments below.

UPDATE: Gmail’s Twitter account just said service should be returning for some people.

UPDATE 2: Gmail should be back up and running, according to Google. The outage only affected about 2% of users.

