Finance Ministers Of Japan And Ireland Reveal Health Problems In The Same Week

This week alone, both Japan and Ireland had their respective ministers of finance hospitalized.



Hirohisa Fujii of Japan was admitted Monday for unknown reasons and will stay for around two weeks as he undergoes more tests.

As for Ireland, Brian Lenihan has unfortunately been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

So with these two titans of money out of commission, one must ask the question: is the current state of the world’s economy taking its toll on the health of those in charge of it?

Both of these countries are under enormous pressure right now, and the connection between stress and health is well-known.

Hopefully these are isolated incidents, completely unrelated to work, and they both return to health soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.