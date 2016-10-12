Is Glenn Beck actually voting for Hillary Clinton?

Kris Connor/Getty Images for Dish Network Glenn Beck speaks at an event in New York City.

The internet was set ablaze Monday with speculation that conservative media mogul Glenn Beck had decided to vote for Hillary Clinton.

But was there any truth to the hearsay? Not really.

The rumour mill started churning when Breitbart, a pro-Trump website known for pushing conspiracies, published a story about a Saturday Facebook post authored by Beck.

In the post, Beck wrote that Donald Trump was an unacceptable candidate for president, but that “at least” Clinton was a “moral, ethical choice.”

Breitbart, which has a vendetta against Beck, photoshopped a photo of the conservative radio host with Clinton’s campaign phrase “I’m With Her” emblazoned on it and headlined a story: “Glenn Beck: Electing Hillary Clinton ‘Is A Moral, Ethical Choice.'”

Speculation was then kicked into overdrive when a video clip was released Monday in which Beck revealed he had thought about voting for the Democratic presidential nominee.

“I will tell you that it has crossed my mind,” he told Vice News. “To vote for Hillary. It has crossed my mind.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But Beck made it clear to Vice News that, while he had pondered the idea, he could not pull the lever for Clinton in November.

Instead, Beck said he would vote for Constitutional Party candidate Darrell Castle.

Before endorsing Castle for president, Beck was an outspoken supporter of Republican candidate Ted Cruz. His relationship with the Texas senator later soured when Cruz announced he would vote for Trump.

