Is Galleon's Co-Founder The Cooperating Witness In The Case Against Rajaratnam?

Could the co-founder of Galleon be the government’s star witness in the insider trader case?



Investigative reporter Teri Buhl points out that Galleon’s co-founder Gary Rosenbach has not been charged and has remained silent on the charges. Rosenbach co-founded Galleon in 1997 and was listed as a co-portfolio manager in the main Galleon International fund.

From Buhl:

Buried in a footnote on page 11 in the FBI charge it says Raj interacted with CW since the mid-90’s in connection with the CW’s prior employment. Raj’s former employer was none other than Needham & Company. Todd Harrison of Miniville reminds us the Raj and Gary worked together at Needham, a top boutique firm that invested in tech companies. Keep in mind Rosenbach’s name is on some of the alleged insider traders like PeopleSupport Inc.

Rosenbach did not return an email for comment at press time.

That all just simply suggestive rather than completely persuasive. We’ll keep you posted if more evidence comes in.

