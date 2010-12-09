Fox News Is Almost As Important As ESPN, And Wants Subscriber Fees To Reflect That

News Corp is looking to increase subscriber fees for Fox News Channel.



At today’s UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, the COO of News Corp, Chase Carey, said that Fox News only gets a small percentage of the fees that ESPN gets — though it is close to being as important as ESPN.

“[Fox News] in the cable world is right there with ESPN, as important a channel as exists out there,” said Carey.

ESPN fees are about $4 per subscriber per month, making it the highest priced national cable channel there is. Fox News’ rate is about $1 per subscriber per month — but they last negotiated in 2006.

The old deals are expiring, and News Corp is now seeking higher fees — not only for Fox News, but for its other cable channels as well.

“Our channels are pretty new compared to a lot of their peers,” Carey said. He compared National Geographic Channel to Discovery, and FX to TNT and USA “If we make every channel a leader in its category, we’ve got a lot of room to grow.”

