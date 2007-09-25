Is Facebook Worth Half As Much As Yahoo?

Doug McIntyre at 24/7 Wall St runs numbers using our Facebook revenue estimates and concludes that it might be–because this is a bidding war and because Yahoo’s dead in the water. We tend to agree. We would also add that the $500 million or so that Microsoft or Google is going to have to pony up to play ball here is also buying something else: a seat at the Facebook table.



How much is that worth?

To Google: whatever Facebook’s asking price is (yes, Google is that rich–we’re talking a few weeks of cash flow).

To Microsoft: Priceless.

