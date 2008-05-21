Is Facebook On The Way Down? Depends On Who You Ask

There are plenty of folks waiting for concrete evidence that Facebook fatigue has set in. So each new data point offers up a new opportunity to prove that college kids, or grown ups, or core users, or casual users, or whoever, have gotten bored with the social network. This year we’ve already seen drops in the site’s traffic from December through February, a move we chalked up to seasonal affective disorder.



But now Nielsen charts a second drop: It says Facebook’s U.S. uniques dropped 10% decline from March to April, dropping form 24.94 million to 22.48 million. Time to stick a fork in Mark Zuckerberg and co? Not necessarily: ComScore shows a marginal increase in U.S. uniques over the same time frame: It says Facebook’s traffic perked up — just barely — from 35.51 million to 35.65 million.

Who’s right? You’ve got us: But at some point Facebook will have reached a saturation point in the U.S., so we won’t be shocked if and when the numbers do flatten out for good. Which is why the company’s real focus going forward is two-fold: Growing outside the U.S., and trying to turn some of that enormous global traffic into real money.

