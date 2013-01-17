Is Facebook Finally Useful?

I don’t generally like stuff. I don’t check in either, and the one or two times I’ve tagged someone, I’ve usually regretted it. (They have too). Part of the problem is that I’m an introvert. I’ve amassed loads of friends and followers on Facebook, but I’m not a naturally social person, and I don’t like bothering everyone with the news that I watch Girls. (For that, follow me on Twitter.)



The deeper issue, though, is that Facebook has never explained why we’re supposed to be liking and checking in and tagging. Some people do this stuff as a means of self-expression—your profile is your face on the Web, so you like Arcade Fire and you check in to that new vegan place because you want to make a statement about who you are.

