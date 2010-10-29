Is Everyone Jumping On The "Sell The News" Bandwagon A Few Days Early?

Photo: AP

We touched on this last night, but given the mood of the morning (stocks down), we figured we’d just pose the question more directly: Is everyone jumping on the sell-the-news bandwagon a day early?We’ve been talking about the various reasons to fear a selloff next week (Election/FOMC being the big, but not the only, two).



The chatter is everywhere. So if you think things are going down next week, it stands to reason that you don’t actually have to wait until next week to take some chips off the table.

Thoughts?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.