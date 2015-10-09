This hot apparel start-up is being called the next J Crew

Haven’t heard of Everlane yet? You might soon.

Fashion industry website Racked offers a compelling case for why Everlane could be the next J. Crew.

J. Crew has been fighting to win back its customers as sales have continued to decline.

Everlane’s clothes aim to fill the void that J. Crew has recently left: the space for great basics.(Although arguably, J. Crew is going back to its roots now).

“We make products that are timeless in look,” Everlane’s CEO Michael Preysman said to Racked. “The clothing has a current point of view, but can also be worn in 10 years. It’s a very tricky thing to pull off. In our view, the best way to be environmentally sustainable is to create really great quality clothing that lasts and that has a lasting timestamp.”

Like J. Crew and its iconic creative director Jenna Lyons, Everlane has recently added a well-known trendy fashion exec to its team. Rebekka Bay, who was axed from the Gap (for plausibly being too fashion-forward for the brand) and previously worked at H&M, has joined as head of product and design.



Everlane is transparent with its prices. On its website, it breaks down how much it costs to make its clothing (labour, materials, transporting the apparel, and duties). It compares its prices to those of traditional retailers. One dress, for instance, is $US98 at Everlane, and Everlane claims traditional retailers would sell the dress for $US190.

This transparency could intrigue millennials.

“Sixty-four per cent of millennials would rather wear a socially-conscious brand than a luxury brand,” Rachel Krautkremer, an editorial director for creative agency Deep Focus, said to Racked. “It’s a shift in how this generation views their clothing. They want to know where their product is coming from.”



Everlane is a strictly e-commerce retailer, but it’s becoming a growing presence on the Internet.

In fact, it has plans to grow rapidly. According to Racked, the brand recently sent out an email looking to fill nearly 20 jobs. The company, Racked notes, currently only has 70 employees.

