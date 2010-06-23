Is Establishing An "X-Prize" The Key To Fixing The BP Oil Leak?

The idea that moral hazard and the liability cap caused the BP oil spill is clearly rubbish, as we argued yesterday, but that doesn’t mean those of the free-market pursuasion have to sit totally silent during this debate.



In fact, it’s ridiculous to think that one badly-drilled well should overturn the dominant ideology of basically every Nobel Prize winner, and all the key political philosophers who shaped our modern society.

But the laissez-faire mindset has always struggled with externalities and pollution, especially when we’re talking air or waterways (land is more easily solved, since we have a pretty good way of establishing private property rights).

Anyway, one thing that we’re suprised that libertarians haven’t suggested is: an X-Prize of sorts, a prize for the best well-capping solution. We’ve had prizes in all kinds of things from self-manned war vehicles to space launches, and actually the result has been fairly impressive.

Granted, a prize isn’t the same thing as a market, but it’s getting there, and a prize of tens of millions of dollars would definitely inspire some creativity.

The problem though is: how do you determine a winner? You actually can’t (easily). Any realistic solution would require huge upfront costs, with no guarantee of a solution. For example, Top Kill seemed promising, presumably at a cost of tens of millions, but it failed.

What makes things like the DARPA Challenge (unmanned cars) work, is that the costs were born at the same time. Also, the trials could be held simultaneously (it was a road race).

So, actually this idea is sadly a non-starter. On the other hand, for the cleanup it could work. You get various teams to try an idea for cleaning up one acre of marsh. Whoever does it best wins a huge lump sum of cash, and then has their idea multiplied across all the affectd lands.

