ESPN Would Be Foolish To Give Up On 3D After Just One Year

Photo: AP

ESPN’s 3D channel has only been in business since June, but it will need to prove that it actually is a business if it hopes to stick around for a second year.Executives from the network told the Sports Broadcast Europe conference that they “don’t yet see a proven ROI,” for 3D TV and if they can’t find a way to keep costs down — and get quality up — they may not renew the project for a second season of programming.



Obviously, no one wants to double down after dumping millions of dollars into an unproven technology that hasn’t paid off. But did ESPN really expect that return on investment to emerge after just one year? The number of 3D televisions in American homes last June was only slightly more than zero, so if they were hoping to take lead on this format, surely their game plan stretched beyond 12 months?

Sports does seem like the most natural fit for 3D on television, but if the Worldwide Leader can’t make it work, perhaps no one can.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.