Is E-Commerce Staging A Comeback?

E-commerce sites have faced their fair share of challenges during 2009 in the tough retail environment – eBay’s net income dropped 14% in Q2 and Amazon’s fell 10%.



But Deutsche bank analyst Jeetil Patel sees some signs of stabilisation in the industry and points to July traffic results as an indicator consumers may be willing to spend again.

Here are the highlights:

Excluding Craigslist, overall e-commerce pageviews decreased only 3% annually versus an average of 11% declines the past three months.

eBay pageviews declined 3% in July after what Patel calls “consistent 20% declines over the past year.”

Amazon pageviews grew 3%.

Patel does point out that it’s just one month’s data and that retailer Blue Nile saw its page views decrease 25% in July. But the results were enough for her to call them “early signs of stabilisation along with a stabilizing economic environment.”

Still, it should probably take a few months data to find out if this is just window shopping from bargain hunters or the beginning of a recovery.

