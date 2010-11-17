Is Donovan McNabb's Contract Now The Worst Of All Time?

Giving $40 million (guaranteed) to a 34-year-old quarterback who you had to bench in his last game, was obviously a questionable decision.



Almost as questionable as trading that quarterback away to a division rival so that you can replace him with a convicted felon with one start in the last three years.

Now after last night’s 59-28 pasting of the Redskins, the Eagles’ decision has been vindicated — while Washington’s may have doomed a franchise for another decade.

Donovan McNabb’s new contract has been in the works for weeks, but announcing it before the Eagles game — two weeks after McNabb had been benched and just hours before McNabb’s former team made him look foolish — only underscores the Redskins’ pattern of very expensive futility.

The ‘Skins humiliation on Monday Night Football is the kind of the game that ends regimes. Unfortunately, the coach and GM are in the first year, they have tens of millions of dollars tied in up ineffective, useless players, and they just locked in their quarterback for a five-year deal that could end up costing them another $88 million. They need to blow up the team and start over. Bad contracts like McNabb’s make that kind of rebuilding impossible.

Meanwhile, his replacement, the rejuvenated Michael Vick, will be a free agent next year. After his 6 touchdown performance last night, $88 million would be a bargain.

See the other terrible contracts that have crippled the Washington Redskins >>

