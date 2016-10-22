Donald Trump has a small lead in three national polls

Donald Trump found himself ahead in three national polls Friday morning.

The Republican nominee held a lead of 1 point in the Investors Business Daily/TIPP tracking poll over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in a four-way race that included Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein. Trump held a 41% to 40% advantage in the poll.

Trump also held a 2-point lead in the right-leaning Rasmussen poll, also in a four-way race, where he had a 43% to 41% edge over Clinton.

And in a two-way race, the LA Times/USC tracking poll found him up 45% to 44% over the former secretary of state.

Trump has traditionally fared better in those three polls than in others conducted during the cycle.

He’s still trailing by a considerable amount in the RealClearPolitics polling averages. In the four-way race, he trails Clinton by 6 points. In a two-way race, he is behind Clinton by 6.3 points.

And in Business Insider’s latest electoral map projection, Clinton has enough electoral votes to secure the presidency,

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.