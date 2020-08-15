Yes, Disney Plus is available on PS4 — here's how to download it from the PlayStation Store and connect your account

Chrissy Montelli
ShutterstockIt’s easy to get Disney Plus on your PlayStation 4.

If you have a Disney Plus account and want to watch all your favourite Disney movies and television shows using your PlayStation 4, you’re in luck.

You can stream Disney Plus on the PS4 by downloading the Disney Plus app from the PlayStation Store.

Here’s all you need to know to get ready for your night in with Mickey Mouse himself.

How to watch Disney Plus on a PS4

1. After booting up your PlayStation 4 and logging into your PSN profile, use the PS4 controller to navigate to the PlayStation Store shortcut. Once you’ve selected the Store, press the X button.

Is Disney Plus on PS4 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderOpen the PlayStation Store.

2. When the Store opens, navigate to the “Search” tab, located toward the top of the screen. Once you’ve selected “Search” with your cursor, press X.

Is Disney Plus on PS4 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderOpen the search menu.

3. Using the PS4 controller, type “Disney” into the on-screen keyboard. Disney Plus will appear in the search results to your right. When you’re finished, press the R2 button.

4. Select Disney Plus in the search results and press the X button.

Is Disney Plus on PS4 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect Disney Plus when it appears.

5. Navigate to the “Download” button and press X.

Is Disney Plus on PS4 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderDisney Plus is free to download.

6. Follow the on-screen prompts to set up your Disney Plus account.

7. Once you have set up Disney Plus on your PS4, you can access its corresponding app via the TV & Video shortcut on the PS4’s Home menu. Select the TV & Video shortcut and press X, then select Disney Plus on the next screen and press X to open the app. (If the TV & Video shortcut doesn’t appear on the Home menu, you can access the Disney Plus app via your Library in the Apps menu.)

Is Disney Plus on PS4 6Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can find the Disney Plus app with the rest of your streaming apps.
