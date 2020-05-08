'Is Disney Plus 4K?': Yes, but you'll need the right equipment — here's what you need to know

Shutterstock You can stream Disney Plus in 4K, as long as you have the right setup.

Yes, Disney Plus does carry many 4K movies and television shows – and unlike other platforms, you can stream Disney Plus in 4K at no extra cost.

To stream Disney Plus in 4K, you need to be streaming on a 4K television or monitor, with a streaming device that can handle 4K content.

You should also have an internet download speed of at least 25 megabits per second.

Not only does $US6.99 a month get you Disney Plus’s vast library of shows and movies, it gets you much of that content in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. At that image quality, you’ll be able to see every falling snowflake in “Frozen.”

Here’s what you need to know about streaming Disney Plus in 4K resolution.

How to stream Disney Plus in 4K



Right now, among the content available in 4K from Disney Plus are all the “Star Wars” films, all of Pixar’s films, and many Disney hits like “The Lion King.”

Not all Disney Plus programs are available in 4K. If they are, you’ll see an “HD” label on the program’s details page. Once you begin streaming this movie or show, it will default to the highest resolution your system can handle.

Steven John/Business Insider If a show or movie will stream in 4K, you’ll see an ‘HD’ label.

However, you’ll need to be using devices compatible with 4K streaming. Most recent smart TVs can handle 4K, but if you’re not sure about your current setup, you should do some research online.

You’ll also need to have a streaming device that can handle 4K. Some of these devices include:

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku Ultra

Apple TV 4K

Chromecast Ultra

Amazon Fire TV Cube

You’ll also need a decent internet connection, since 4K resolution can be an internet hog. Disney doesn’t offer any exact goal you should be shooting for, but an internet speed of at least 25 megabits per second should be enough.

Steven John/Business Insider You can Google ‘test my speed’ to get a real time review of your upload and download speeds.

