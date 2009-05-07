Is Dell Making A Google Android Netbook?

- Dell supposedly making Android-based netbook; could be bad news for Microsoft [Engadget]
- Palm Pre will sell at Bell in Canada [PR]
- No VoIP apps for Microsoft’s app store [PC World]
- Digg finally rolling out Facebook Connect [CNET]
- Ning networks get more control over third-party apps [VentureBeat]
- Why Apple will expand iPhone beyond AT&T in the U.S. [Barron’s]
- Email marketing company ExactTarget bails on IPO, raises $70 million instead [TechCrunch]
- Streaming music site imeem raises money, not dead yet [CNET]
- KFC runs out of chicken, thanks to Oprah? [ClusterStock]
