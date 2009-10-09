UPDATE: Is Coors Lying About Its 'Silver Ticket' NFL Contest?

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ace15760000000000d26b85/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="coors light beer silver ticket NFL contest" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

UPDATE: Miller Coors spokesman Julian Green says the company doesn’t comment on pending legislation. The mystery continues…–

Ever get the suspicion that you’re entering a promotional contest with no chance of winning? How about the feeling that someone is taking advantage of your love of football and beer? How about both at the same time?

Well, there are others who agree, and they’re doing something about it.

Courthouse News: The owners of Coors beer knowingly issued 5 million invalid prize codes for the “Coors Light Silver Ticket Sweepstakes,” virtually assuring that many will enter and few – if any – will win, according to a class action in Federal Court.

Lead plaintiff Mario Aliano says he bought a Coors Light case because of the promotion — a chance to win two NFL tickets and other prizes — but found out his prize code was invalid. He says there have been hundreds of consumer complaints ignored by Coors, who issued five million defective tickets and gave no notice they didn’t work.

Coors didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Here’s the suit.

Image: coorslight.com

