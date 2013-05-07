GUYS: Here's A Quick Guide To How Much colour You Should Have In Your Wardrobe

Spring is here, and men’s clothing stores are hawking bright coloured shirts and shorts for the warm months.



Sure, the occasional pink shirt or bright belt is acceptable. But if you go overboard on colour, you may wind up with a wardrobe you can’t use, warns Antonio Centeno, a style expert and the force behind Real Men Real Style.

The following graphic provides a general guide for how much colour should be in a man’s closet.

It’s not hard-and-fast, but in general, “your life is going to be easier if you’ve got a lot of white shirts and only one or two brightly-coloured ones, versus having a lot of vivid colours and not much white,” Centeno writes.

Courtesy of Real Men Real StyleIn short, white should make up the bulk of a man’s wardrobe: items include dress shirts, undergarments, and t-shirts.

Various shades of grey should also make up a large part of your closet. Charcoal is a safe bet for business suits, and lighter shades work for more casual work attire.

Navy, black, blue and brown are also ideal colours for work, and are easy to match. From there, other colours “are less likely to be used in ‘core’ pieces like the suits and jackets, and more likely to appear as accents,” Centeno writes.

For more on the appropriate colour percentages in a man’s wardrobe, you can also watch a video by Real Men Real Style:

