IS COLLEGE WORTH IT? 57 per cent Of Americans Say Nope

Photo: Courtesy of Pew Research centre

The majority of Americans think that college is not worth it.57% of the general public thinks the U.S. higher education system fails when it comes to providing students with good value for their money, according to a new Pew Research centre study.



The report is based on a telephone survey of 2,142 American adults ages 18 and over, and an online survey of 1,055 college presidents.

However, adults who did not earn a bachelor’s degree feel as though they would be making $20,000 more per year if they had gone to college. This estimate matches the Census report’s annual earning gap between a high school and a college graduate of $19,550.

And, 94% of parents surveyed expect their kids to go to college, college enrollments have reached record levels, and the majority of college graduates said their education helped them grow intellectually.

