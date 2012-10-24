Is Cisco Finally Fed Up With VMware, EMC?

Last week’s Citrix Synergy Barcelona 2012 saw many cool announcements, but two in particular piqued my interest: the Cisco-Citrix alliance and the convergence of XenApp and XenDesktop.



First things first. Cisco and Citrix are expanding their partnership, and since Cisco announced that it will no longer develop ACE, it’s pushing Citrix NetScaler as an alternative. This is interesting in light of speculation that Cisco would buy Citrix, or at least the networking division of Citrix. Instead, the two are expanding their partnership. At first blush this seems to squash acquisition rumours, but if you really think about it, why would Cisco choose to go with Citrix NetScaler, which owns 25% of the market, over F5, which owns more than half of the market? Even more to the point, most Cisco customers use F5 gear, so that would have been a natural and expected choice–unless something else is brewing. Keep that in mind as we look at other announcements.

