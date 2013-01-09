Is Chip Kelly Holding Out To Be The Next Coach Of The Redskins Or Panthers?

Photo: AP

After Chip Kelly flirted with the NFL for the second straight off-season, John Canzano of OregonLive.com speculates that Kelly’s dream job is as head coach of the New England Patriots.Kelly is a native of New Hampshire and was an assistant coach at the University of New Hampshire for a number of years. But as Canzano correctly points out, there is little reason to believe Bill Belichick will vacate that position in the near future.



Rather, there are two other jobs in the NFL that Kelly may have his eyes on. Both jobs could open up after next season. And both jobs come with an athletic quarterback that could run Kelly’s fast-paced offence.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Mike Shanahan just completed his third season as the Redskins head coach. But Shanahan will be 61 in 2013. And after losing in the first round of this year’s playoffs, Shanahan has just one playoff win in the last 14 years. There was a report recently that the Redskins were considering an extension for Shanahan. But that was before what many believe was poor handling of Robert Griffin III’s knee injury. If Shanahan does not get an extension this off-season, the Redskins will have to make a decision on his future next winter heading into the final year on his contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — The Panthers recently decided that Ron Rivera will return in 2013, his third season as head coach of the Panthers. But after back-to-back losing seasons with Cam Newton at quarterback, if the Panthers miss the playoffs next season, Carolina will likely be looking for a new coach. And a Kelly-Newton partnership could be bad news for the rest of the NFL.

