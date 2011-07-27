Is China The World's Next Search Engine Capital?

Photo: Flickr randomwire

Baidu, the most used search engine in the largest internet market in the world, has come of age.The company will be larger than Yahoo! in a year, at its current growth rate, and much more profitable.



Baidu’s second quarter numbers showed revenue of $528.4 million, a 78.4% improvement from the corresponding period in 2010. Net income was $252.6 million, a 95.0% increase.

Yahoo!’s revenue in the second quarter was down 5% to $1.128 billion. Net income was up 11% to $237 million.

