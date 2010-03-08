Is CBS's March Madness 'Boss Button' An Ad For Its Facebook Page?

Is CBS’s “Boss Button” for March Madness going to be an ad for its Facebook page this year? The sharp folks at Deadspin have a screen grab showing just that.



This “Boss Button” brings up a fake email, instead of a fake Excel spreadsheet as in years past. (Last year, it was an ad for Comcast.) The “Boss Button” allows people to quickly pull up a screen in case the boss walks by, so he/she doesn’t know you’re slacking off.

Deadspin transcribed the email:

To… Jeff Williams, Alex Delgato; Charlie Mack

Cc… p-Cleveland;

Subject: FW: Fan CBSSports.com on Facebook! Guys, You have to check out www.facebook.com/NCAAMarchMadnessOnDemand and become a fan. You can also fan CBSSports.com here www.facebook.com/CBSSports to get sports updates beyond the tournament news. I love tourney time! I cannot wait for the upcoming matchups. Our CBSSports.com Bracket Manager group already has heated up and the Round by Round game should be fun this year too. Talk to you later.

CBS says the button was clicked 2.77 million times in 2009.

We don’t know if this email screen grab will be the official Boss Button. This comes from beta testers on CBS’s Facebook fan page that were given a chance to test the video player that will be used during the tournament.

We asked CBS, but didn’t hear anything. Though, in a release, CBS said “The new 2010 “Boss Button” image will be unveiled on March 14 prior to the NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show.” So, apparently, this is a big deal for CBS. Maybe it will be something else.

Regardless of what it is, we have no doubt CBS’s boss button will be better than NBC’s Olympics “Boss Button” which brought up an empty Excel spreadsheet.

