Was Caijing Magazine Killed By The Chinese Censors?

China’s remarkably outspoken and investigative Caijing magazine recently suffered massive set backs with the departure of top writers and the majority of its staff.



Apparently there were some serious disputes between Caijing’s top talent and Caijing’s owner, the ‘Stock Exchange Executive Council’.

Meanwhile Caijing recently managed to put out a November 23rd issue using what remains of their staff, we’ve noticed that their English website is dead.

The headline story is dated November 13th.

While the Chinese version appears to be struggling on. Is it really that hard to find English translators?

One of this magazine’s past strengths was its ability to let intelligent Chinese writers explain what’s going on to the non-Chinese world. Even if the magazine is still published, the website was a far more useful tool given the frequency of its updates in the past.

In the latest issue, the new Caijing affirmed its past values, but the dead English website makes us wonder: is the old Caijing already dead?

WSJ: The latest issue of Caijing also features a statement of support from a former high-ranking establishment media official. “Caijing magazine faces a heavy task and a long road ahead,” wrote Zhong Peizhong, onetime head of the news division of the Communist Party’s Central Propaganda Department. “I wholeheartedly wish Caijing magazine even greater success in the future.”

International Business Times: It said that the mass resignation is followed escalating pressure in recent months by the Stock Exchange Executive Council (SEEC), to rid the outspoken magazine of its widely reputable editorial independence. “The key is, the SEEC wants to intervene and censor all of our financial stories, particularly cover stories and investigative reports. That’s unbearable (for us),” one source said.

“None of the real stories we used to run would have been OK (with the SEEC) if they stepped in,” the source said. SEEC is Caijing’s owner, the unique shareholder, which always to intervene and censor the most important articles since July .

We hope nothing changes. But if it does change, then luckily Caijing’s old departed team is reportedly organising a new venture called Caixin. Love it.

Chinais.com: Caijing insiders gave the information that the resignation was planned even earlier this year around August. The China Times found an interesting domain name “CAIXINNEWS.COM” (财新新闻) which is registered by Weiping Kang (康伟平), an editor of Caijing Magazine on the 6th of August. this domain registration unveils the possible date when either party started to set up their tactic – a strategic move from Hu Shuli or just one defensive registration of Caijing Magazine.

