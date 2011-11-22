Is Bloomberg Thinking About Running For President — Again?

Photo: stocklight / Shutterstock.com

It sure sounds like Kevin Sheekey, the Bloomberg aide who explored the possibility of a run in 2008 for the New York City mayor, thinks he might.In an interview with The Daily Beast, Sheekey said:



“City Hall holds him back. He stands to become something much larger after he leaves office,” says Sheekey. “Mike Bloomberg has the ability to be the best parts of Bill Clinton, Rupert Murdoch, and Bill Gates all rolled up into one.”

The Republican-turned-independent billionaire sure has the money to wage an independent campaign — especially if Washington remains as dysfunctional as it has been of late. But he’s come under fire for his reaction to the Occupy Wall Street protesters, not to mention his terrible job handling that snow storm.

