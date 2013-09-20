Is Bloomberg Laughing With Apple's Tim Cook Or At Him?

The new issue of

Bloomberg Businessweek shows a grinning Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, over the headline, “What, Us Worry?”Inside, Cook and his lieutenants (Apple’s head of design Jony Ive and software chief Craig Federighi) rebut the accusation that Apple may be falling behind both as an innovator and as a business in the smartphone market, as Android takes its market share.

But if you’re older than a certain age, the phrase “What, me worry?” means only one thing: Alfred E. Neuman, the hapless mascot of Mad magazine. He was frequently depicted uttering this phrase while grinning with misplaced confidence, usually because he was about to be sideswiped by some pop culture ambush.

Businessweek’s editors and its readers, and of course Cook himself, are all old enough to know that, surely?

