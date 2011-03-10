Why Is Bill Gross Betting On A Vicious Move Higher In The Dollar?

Photo: Public Domain Photos via flickr

Yesterday PIMCO reported that it had completely abandoned US government bonds.Perhaps more importantly, PIMCO now has a gigantic position in cash — it’s biggest ever.



Is PIMCO betting on a vicious rally in the dollar?

There are a few reasons it could happen:

The crackup of the Eurozone will help the dollar.

The end of QEIII is looking more and more likely.

Anti-dollar sentiment is extreme.

Commodities are all looking peakish, etc.

Aggressive spending cuts in DC.

The signs are building up.

