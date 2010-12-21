Bill Cowher Wants To Coach The Texans, Giants, Or Dolphins, But Who Says They'll Want Him?

More than a few NFL teams will be looking for new coaches when the season ends, and Bill Cowher is sure to be at the top of most teams’ wish lists.



Cowher has his eyes on potentially soon-to-be-vacant coaching positions in Miami, Houston, and New York according to ESPN’s Chris Mortenson.

Those may be Cowher’s top choices, but he might not end up with any of them.

Despite their epic collapse yesterday, the Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Green Bay this weekend. If New York makes the playoffs, it’s unlikely to fire Tom Coughlin since the Giants won a Super Bowl with Coughlin at the helm just three years ago.

Many think it’s time for the Houston Texans to part with Gary Kubiak, but Texans’ owner Bob McNair doesn’t sound eager to make a change. His team has been incredibly inconsistent in recent years, but it might be beneficial to maintain continuity around such a young group of players.

And even Miami, despite its losing record, may not be ready to give up on Tony Sparano just yet. Though Bill Parcells, who chose Sparano, is gone and the Dolphins could look to start anew, the fact is Sparano has done a decent job this season considering the anemic quarterback play the Dolphins have received.

If Cowher makes any team aware that he’ll choose them, they might immediately fire their coach regardless of the team’s performance. But there’s a decent chance that none of Cowher’s top three choices are ready to make a change, and Cowher may be forced to go elsewhere if he wants to return to the NFL.

