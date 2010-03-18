Is BigLaw Devoid of Humanity, Culture and Sense of humour?

Photo: AP

If you were to listen to folks on Twitter on Tuesday, it looks as if AmLaw 100 firms are all going belly up any day now. GC’s are bolting for smaller firms that will listen to their individual needs. BigLaw firms are the last of the buggy whip makers and will no longer be needed in an environment that demands a lighter, faster and even virtual law firm. Obviously those 5000+ layoffs and 5% decrease in corporate spend on legal costs will be the death knell for BigLaw. Apparently, BigLaw’s problem is that it is not run like a company and that the Partnership model creates 150 individual bosses that all think they are majority owners in the firm. The coup de grâce is the fact that BigLaw has no community, no culture, no life, no sense of humour… basically BigLaw is a machine that is slow, deaf, expensive and does nothing by suck the souls right out of anyone that has ever gotten within 50 feet of one of its art laden reception areas.

It is a good thing that I have access to my firm’s Records Department so I can start stockpiling boxes to put all my personal belongings into when the firm folds like all of those other BigLaw firms have folded since the recession hit in September of 2008. Oh, wait… have any BigLaw firms collapsed since Heller Erhman or Thelen Reid — both of which were headed south before the economic collapse…Continue reading at 3 Geeks and a Law Blog…



