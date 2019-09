Kind of odd. The NASDAQ is up today courtesy of good reports from RIMM and Oracle, and yet the QQQQ ETF — which is the NASDQ 100, the 100 biggest stocks in the index — is actually lagging the broader market, perhaps signaling a top and weakness in big tech.



Something to watch.

