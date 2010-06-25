Is Bernanke Secretly Preparing A New Liquidity Blitz To Save The Faltering Recovery?

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

From Ambrose Evans-Pritchard at The Telegraph: Fed watchers say Mr Bernanke and his close allies at the Board in Washington are worried by signs that the US recovery is running out of steam. The ECRI leading indicator published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute has collapsed to a 45-week low of -5.7 in the most precipitous slide for half a century. Such a reading typically portends contraction within three months or so.



Key members of the five-man Board are quietly mulling a fresh burst of asset purchases, if necessary by pushing the Fed’s balance sheet from $2.4 trillion (£1.6 trillion) to uncharted levels of $5 trillion. But they are certain to face intense scepticism from regional hardliners. The dispute has echoes of the early 1930s when the Chicago Fed stymied rescue efforts.

This sounds conspiratorial, but it’s probably true in that Bernanke is probably mulling anything that would help the economy recover, and more asset purchases have always been a possibility.

This morning’s glum GDP report may push him to act even quicker.

