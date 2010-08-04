Is Bernanke About To Start Playing Head Games With The Market?

Photo: AP

Arguably the big history of the day was the report in the Wall Street Journal that the had begun to “mull” the idea of rolling over its MBS portfolio, rather than letting it burn off, which would represent a modest tightening?Obviously this was a deliberate leak on the part of the Fed — a signal that the Fed is taking seriously the idea that it will need to act to counteract slowing or deflation — though the move itself is modest in scope.



It’s possible that this news prevented today from being more of a rout, in light of some mediocre economic news.

So what’s Bernanke’s game plan here? Well, ideally the economy just recovers nicely and he doesn’t have to do anything. Otherwise, the Fed might start playing “head games” with the market.

Mike O’Rourke of BTIG explains:

Symbolic moves when investors needed a shot in the arm were a hallmark of the Greenspan Fed. There are two prominent ones that come to mind. There was the November 1998 ease one month after a surprise inter-meeting ease. The LTCM crisis had just climaxed, and the S&P 500 had just rallied 23% over the previous 5 weeks. The ease was for good measure, squeezed the shorts and helped set the stage for a party that was 1999. The second instance was the June 2003 ease. For 2 years from the start of 2001 to the end of 2002, which took the Fed funds rate down from 6.5% to 1.25%. The Fed was on hold for 6 months but decided an additional ease was necessary. From the March 2003 low up until that meeting, the S&P 500 had rallied approximately 24%.

After hearing Chairman Greenspan’s penchant for asset prices on Sunday, we are seeing a pattern. The method to his madness was to squeeze the shorts when they did not expect it with these symbolic moves. Making a decision you have been procrastinating on all year to prevent a mild shrinking of the Fed’s balance sheet is not symbolic. For action to be symbolic and successful, it needs to be proportionate to the action already taken.

As for Bernanke, today…

Therefore, if the Fed wants to send a symbolic message to indicate they are prepared to act should the softness persist, the best course of action would not be to reinvest the redemption proceeds. Instead, they state they are re-opening, but not using the Asset Purchase program. This sends the message to the market that they are prepared and will react if need be. Such a move buys them time to see if the economic data improves, and has them ready if it does not. It will permit them to allow the portfolio to start runoff, which is probably what they really want, but if necessary, they can replace the redeemed securities and then some. If the data gets ugly, it provides the opportunity to run the headline “Fed begins repurchases of redeemed securities.” It will keep bearish speculation and deflation fears in check, for fear that additional printing can materialise at any time.

Except that..

All of this being said, it is not in Bernanke’s nature to play mind games with the market.

