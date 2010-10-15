Is Ben Bernanke About To Get Embarrassed Live By The CPI At 8:30?

Interesting dynamic coming up: Ben Bernanke is going to give his big speech at 8:15 on monetary policy, and he may give a pretty clear outline of what he’s going to do to fight deflation.



And then at 8:30 the CPI comes out. And if some of that red-hot PPI ends up having filtered through to consumer prices, it’s easy to imagine a reading that’s hotter than folks are expecting.

Current consensus is for headline of 0.2% and core at 0.1%.

Anyway. We’ll see if he ends up talking over a number that should make him very uncomfortable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.