Bulls Back In Charge

After complete and utter devastation to the market last Friday, some thought all was lost in the world.



Fear not, for today the market is rallying, thanks in big part to Ford (F) posting a profit. Shares of Ford are up nearly 9% since the opening bell.

The indexes are doing well too, with the Dow up 117 points, the NASDAQ climbing 17 points and the S&P500 up 11 points. Hopefully there won’t be a late-day reversal that will start tanking stocks.

mobile phone companies are taking a hit, with AT&T (T), Verizon (V), and Sprint (Q) all down. Companies like IBM (IBM), Apple (AAPL), and HP (HPQ) are all doing alright but the big gains can be found in energy and finance. Bank of America (BAC) is up over 3.5% whilst Citigroup (C) is down 1.7%.

