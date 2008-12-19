Is Barneys New York Using Paparazzi, Gossip Items To Boost Biz?

Forced to slash prices and confronted with a recession that makes spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on designer clothes seem like not such a wise move, we can’t really blame Barneys for finding ways to save money on advertising. We just wish that they weren’t so sneaky about it.



Yesterday alone, we saw no less than four gossip items and collections of Paparazzi photos about celebrities shopping at Barneys, all excerpted below. If three is a trend, then four must be a major trend.

Page Six 12/17: ANDERSON Cooper in black jeans and black leather jacket shopping for cashmere sweaters at Barneys Co-op with a young Frenchman.

Splash News via fOTOGLIF 12/17: Harrison Ford heads to his car after shopping at Barneys of New York in Beverly Hills, California.

The Gossip Girls 12/17: Taking advantage of some time off in the Big Apple, Leona Lewis was spotted doing some shopping at Barney’s New York yesterday (December 17).

In Case You Didn’t Know 12/17: Shannyn Sossamon Christmas shopping at Barneys of New York.

We’re onto you, Simon Doonan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.